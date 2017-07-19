Police: 4 Teens Shot In Trenton, 1 In Critical Condition

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Trenton are investigating after four teens were shot on Tuesday night.
It happened around 9: 45 p.m. in the area of Division Street and Hewitt Street in Trenton.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm; a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and head; a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and back and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg.
The teen who was shot in the head in currently in critical condition.
The condition of the other victims is unknown.
Details surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Trenton Police Department.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
One Comment