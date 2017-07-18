Philadelphia Union’s Barber Is A Team Player

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When it comes to haircuts, Union players save a lot of money because their teammate Keegan Rosenberry keeps them looking sharp.

He picked up the skill as a sophomore in college, when the player who previously cut hair on his Georgetown team graduated and someone needed to carry the torch.

“He taught me a little bit,” Keegan said. “I just cut a couple of guys who didn’t mind what they looked like and from there, just kept learning more and more.”

Keegan has gotten such rave reviews, his teammate Auston Trusty decided to give him a chance.

“I trust him,” Trusty said. “I’ve seen him hook up some other people.”

As a way to keep Keegan on his toes, the Union barber must pay the player $100 if he fails.

“I’m undefeated so far,” said Keegan who aspires to take his cutting ways beyond just his teammates by opening up a barber shop.

“I would love to, maybe when I’m done–maybe as a retirement plan,” he said. “But I think you actually need a license to do something like that.”