That Leg Pain From Exercising Could Be Connected To Your Blood Supply

July 18, 2017 8:00 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is called claudication, the word claudication may mean nothing to you but let me describe the symptoms and see if you have them.

Do you find that when you walk a few blocks you need to sit down and rest not because you are short of breath but because your legs hurt?

This could be the result of not enough blood to your legs.

As you exercise your body demands more oxygen and the blood which carries it, but if there are blockages in important vessels this may not happen like it should.

Thus if you have claudication symptoms get it checked out.

There are treatments that can make a real difference.

You can get rid of much of the pain and more importantly if you have problems with blood supply to the lens you could have heart and other vascular issues as well.

