Technology Is In Crosshairs Of City Controller Alan Butkovitz’s Latest Audit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From your tax dollars, to a blue screen of death. The city controller’s latest audit finds a sad state of information technology across Philadelphia government.

What do we have to show for nearly $90 million spent?

“The city has failed in trying to do peacemeal and patchwork purchases,” said Philadelphia City Controller Alan Butkovitz.

One example, says Butkovitz, is custom software designed to manage human resources, financial records, and procurement. Not only is it a year and a half behind schedule.

“The city has spent $2 million more than the $11 million originally budgeted for a system that it doesn’t have, and there’s no indication when it will have it,” he said.

Previous reports criticized the Nutter administration over un-working surveillance cameras, un-opened wireless equipment, an un-believable $50 million for five different water billing systems over five years.

“We’ve been throwing good millions after bad millions,” he said. “If we’re going to do it, we have to make a substantial investment and do it right in one sitting.”

A spokesman for Mayor Kenney notes a “laser-focus” on continued improvements.

The city’s surveillance camera uptime now routinely exceeds 90 percent, the administration says, and most of the unused wireless equipment has been sold with the proceeds returned to the city budget.