Shark Tale: Man Grabs Beast With Bare Hands

July 18, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, sand shark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What if someone told you a man snagged a shark, would you believe it? Now, what if you were told the man did it barehanded?

Well, that’s exactly what happened at the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon.

Legend has it, according to WPDH, after beach-goers at Beach Haven, New Jersey on Long Beach Island crowded around a sand shark, stretching about three feet in length and approaching the shore, a man came up grabbed and pulled the shark with his hands.

The report says the man struggled to release the shark back into the waters but a lifeguard aided him in returning it back to the surf.

Sharks are reportedly no strangers to that area of New Jersey but they do not often come so close to the shore.

 

