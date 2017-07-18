High-Ranking Philadelphia Fire Official Charged In Insurance Fraud Investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Yolanda Stallings was an up-and-comer in the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The website, which we’re told is in need of an update, calls her an “Executive Chief of Strategic Planning”. It shows the 14-year-veteran “…is the first African American female to serve on the PFD Executive Team as a high ranking official.”

There’s even a promotional YouTube video showing the challenges she’s faced.

On June 27, Yolanda Stallings was arrested for a series of charges by a detective with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, including theft by deception, fraud, forgery, false swearing and false reports.

The charges are based on an insurance fraud investigation, according to sources, where it’s alleged Stallings reported her SUV was stolen and later filed a claim for $18,500.

But arson investigators, according to CBS3 sources, later found it torched in Washington, D.C.

Police sources claim she changed her story numerous times. Sources say Stallings can be placed at the scene through evidence.

Nobody answered at Stallings Northeast Philadelphia home, and numerous calls to her attorney, Tariq El Shabazz were not returned. A message was also left on her personal cell phone, which was not immediately returned.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirms Stallings is no longer an executive chief, but now a captain. They said that happened during an internal restructuring several months ago.

We caught up with Commissioner Adam Thiel. He was at a quarter meeting at the fire academy. He said the charges filed against Stallings are a personal matter for her and that staffing levels would be adjusted according to the department’s bargaining agreement.

Stallings was charged last month, but the case remained quiet until sources tipped us off. The charges have already been held over for trial and Stallings faces a formal arraignment next month.

She is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.