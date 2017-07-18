Senators Weigh-In On Collapse Of GOP Health Care Plan

July 18, 2017 10:08 AM By Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Senators from the tri-state area are weighing in on the collapse of the GOP health care plan.

The only Republican senator from our area, Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, had been defending the GOP proposal on Twitter in recent days. But there’s been social media silence since the bill was put on hold.

Toomey’s spokesman says a statement will come out later Tuesday.

His Democratic counterpart in Pennsylvania, Bob Casey, thanked those who reached out to his office to stop the bill but he added, “this is far from over.”

Senator Cory Booker in New Jersey also credits those who spoke out, and Senator Bob Menendez says Republicans should just work with Democrats to fix the ACA.

Echoing Menendez Delaware Senator Chris Coons, who responded to President Trump on Twitter.

The President says Republicans should repeal Obamacare and work on new plans, saying then, “Dems will join in!”

Coons responded by saying, “Well, no, but Dems WILL work with Republicans to improve Obamacare.”

