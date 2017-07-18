ROY Odds For Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz Grow Longer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The rookie of the year odds for Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons are getting longer.
Bovada LV released their new odds for the award following the Summer League. Simmons, who did not play in any summer league games, fell from 3-1 to 7-2. Fultz, who injured his ankle during the first Las Vegas game, fell from 5-1 to 9-1.
Lonzo Ball remains the favorite at 5-2, while Dennis Smith catapulted from 16-1 to 3-1.
Ball, the Lakers’ 2nd overall pick, was named league MVP in Vegas after averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game.
Smith, the 9th overall pick of the Mavericks, averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 boards, and 4.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.