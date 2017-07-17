The Dom Giordano Show: Geoff Ginter, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, & Jake Tapper | July 17

July 17, 2017 11:54 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Brian Fitzpatrick, Buy American Week, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, Congressman Tom MacArthur, DoD, Flash Mob, health care, Jake Tapper, Military Spending, President Trump, transgender surgery

9:00-House of Reps votes to keep DoD payment for transition surgeries in the military.

9:35-Ann Coulter gets in a Twitter spat with Delta Airlines. 

9:50-Buy American week.

10:00-Geoff Ginter joined discussing his opposition to Congressman MacArthur’s plan for health care.

10:35-Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick joined discussing the debate on health care and the vote to keep spending available for military personnel that want transition surgeries.

11:00-Jake Tapper joined discussing Senator McCain’s sudden surgery over the weekend and the delay of the health care vote.

11:10-Flash mob in Philly harass Philadelphia police.

11:50-Nearly 6 months of President Trump.

