The Dom Giordano Show: Geoff Ginter, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, & Jake Tapper | July 17

9:00-House of Reps votes to keep DoD payment for transition surgeries in the military.
9:35-Ann Coulter gets in a Twitter spat with Delta Airlines.
9:50-Buy American week.
10:00-Geoff Ginter joined discussing his opposition to Congressman MacArthur’s plan for health care.
10:35-Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick joined discussing the debate on health care and the vote to keep spending available for military personnel that want transition surgeries.
11:00-Jake Tapper joined discussing Senator McCain’s sudden surgery over the weekend and the delay of the health care vote.
11:10-Flash mob in Philly harass Philadelphia police.
11:50-Nearly 6 months of President Trump.