Philly Sports Legends Help The Youth With Golf Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For professional athletes, when their careers end, a lot of them find their way to the golf course but Monday was a star-studded event for a very good cause.

Sixers great Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Eagles legends Ron Jaworski and Mike Quick took their talents to the golf course at Huntingdon Valley Country Club as they participated in The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia’s 2017 Celebrity Invitational.

The event helps raise money for youth educational programs via the game of golf.

3-Sport Athlete Earns Full Academic Ride To Ivy League School

“We take it for granted but not all kids know the basics — just how to share, communicate or shake a man’s hand,” Quick, former standout receiver for the Eagles and current radio commentator for the team, said.

Dr. J said said the event “teaches (the youth) how to play the right way and the other things that are associated with golf: values, integrity, morals, scruples.”

At the event, youth participants had the opportunity to caddie for the celebrity athletes.

“(It’s) kinda exciting because my brother did this last year and this is my first year doing it,” youth participant Allison Brown said.

The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia offers 1,500 students 18 weekly classes and partners with 35 schools, reaching more than 15,000 students.