News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 17

Chris discusses Shep Smith’s criticism of Donald Trump Jr., the status of the Affordable Care Act repeal, the Philadelphia NAACP’s opposition to Lynn Abraham’s bid for interim District Attorney, and an article about trusting your child as your medical power of attorney.
6:05 Shep Smith’s criticism on Fox News of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting grabbed national headlines.
6:19 Sen. John McCain’s recent surgery will delay the vote on the Affordable Care Act Repeal.
6:35 What’s Trending: Ann Coulter, George Romero, Martin Landau, Dr. Who, Oregon mother,
6:48 News details released over the weekend for the four murders committed in Bucks County by Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz.
7:00 Philadelphia NAACP promises to stop Lynn Abraham from becoming the interim District Attorney.
7:18 Chris discusses an article written this past weekend titled, “I’d trust my 22-year old son with my life. My death, not so much.”
7:37 President Donald Trump’s approval rating in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll is at 36%.
8:18 Jay Sekulow. member of Trump’s legal team, defends Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in 2016.
8:35 What’s Trending: Planet of the Apes, Michael Phelps, Ohio State football fan, Alfred Angelo.