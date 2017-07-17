Computers For People In Need, Montco Nonprofit Is Asking For Some Help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — It’s a reality for too many kids in lower-income families, where academics suffer because of economics.

That’s where a Montgomery County nonprofit comes in, with a mission of making computer ownership affordable for all, but the organization is hoping for some help.

“The digital divide is unfortunately alive and well and we’re trying to kill it,” said Robert Toporek of Team Children in Audubon.

This Montgomery County based nonprofit is armed with low-cost computers.

“They’re adding hard drives, adding RAM, cleaning keyboards,” he said.

The PCs are complete with educational software, and start at just under $70.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Toporek said. “We’ve distributed over 15,000 computers.”

Al Bensley has been donating his time to the organization for 15 years.

“You shed a tear a little bit,” he said.

At TeamChildren.org and 610-666-1795, they hope to hear from people in need, from companies willing to donate desktops and laptops, and critically Toporek says, from corporate benefactors.

“We’ve never been fully funded, never been fully staffed,” he said. “Now that we’ve proven we’re effective working on fumes, we hope that people will see the value of what we’re doing.”