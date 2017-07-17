Moderation Is Still Key When Your Health, Alcohol Are Involved

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every now and then there is a study which supports the use of moderate amounts of alcohol for positive health effects, but there is also a great deal of information that supports the downside.

For instance we know that alcohol use, especially heavy use, can increase the risk of colorectal and oral cancers, ulcers, osteoporosis and high blood pressure. There is also the risk of alcoholism.

Women may be at greater risk for these issues than men because women are more susceptible than men to the liver-damaging properties of alcohol and women have less of the stomach enzyme that neutralizes alcohol, so they process it more slowly.

The bottom line: whether you are a man or a woman and you choose to drink — you should do so in moderation.