Train Line Resumes After Man Struck By Train

July 17, 2017 1:16 PM By Kim Glovas

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — One man is dead after being struck by SEPTA’s Lansdale-Doylestown train Monday morning.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch says it happened at 9:20 a.m. just north of the Fortuna station in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County. He says the train was heading north to Doylestown when it struck the man who was in the track area.

Eleven passengers were shuttle bused to Doylestown. The line was suspended for 2-and-a-half hours until police completed their investigation.

The victim has not been identified as this time.

