Golden Retriever Saves Fawn From Drowning

NEW YORK (CBS) — A golden retriever is getting some extra love after saving a baby deer.
It happened Sunday in the Long Island Sound in New York.
Mark Freeley was walking his dogs, Sara and Storm, along the water when Storm spotted a fawn in the water.
“Storm grabbed the fawn by its neck and started swimming it to the shore, and then he started nudging it with his nose and started pulling it to make sure it was going to be OK,” said Freeley.
Mark immediately called in an animal rescue crew to help.
They had to chase the fawn down again when it got spooked and ran, but it’s safe now.
It’s being treated for an eye injury at an animal rescue until it can get back on its feet.