Stakes High For Philadelphia In New Senate Healthcare Bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Senate Republican leaders are pushing through with a plan to vote on a new version of health care legislation this week, despite divisions within the party and opposition outside of it.
City officials say nearly 40% of Philadelphians are insured through Medicaid and, though the new version of the Senate bill tweaked Marketplace plans a bit, it maintains deep cuts to Medicaid.
The Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center estimates at least 260,000 Philadelphians would still lose insurance. Mayor Jim Kenney calls it “mean.”
“I mean I don’t know when these guys are going to get. There are people out there in nursing homes, there are children who can’t take care of themselves, there are people who depend on it,” Kenney said.
Opposition comes from right and left.
Sen. Pat Toomey, who worked on the first version of the bill, says he’s disappointed the new bill eliminates some of the tax cuts.
Blue Cross chairman Dan Hilferty had supported the first version of the bill, but declined comment after the new version was introduced.