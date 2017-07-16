Philadelphia’s ‘Last Don Standing’ Speaks About Life In The Mob

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia mob boss Ralph Natale is speaking out about the mafia, prison time, and his only regret.

“I did what I had to do,” Natale said.

Ralph Natale is 82 years old and, through decades of violence and crime, he has only has one regret.

“I broke my marriage vow. I never did it after. I will never do it again,” he said.

Born and raised in South Philly, Natale became the leader of the city’s La Cosa Nostra mafia which included trafficking drugs, stealing money, and running illegal gambling rings.

“I know one thing, if it wasn’t for me, Atlantic City wouldn’t be there,” he said.

In a book about his life called the ‘Last Don Standing,’ Natale describes his rise to power.

“If I had to do it again, I would do the same thing,” he said.

And his message to kids travelling down the wrong path

“They will never be able to do what I did. Go to school, be a ball player, or play numbers, but do not think you can do and be what I was,” said Natale.