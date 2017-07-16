EWTN Host Releases New Bible Study Guide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular EWTN program host has a suggestion for your summer reading list.

Father Mitch Pacwa, a Jesuit who is a familiar figure on EWTN, the global Catholic channel, has written and released “Saved: A Bible Study Guide for Catholics.”

“God wants us to be saved more than we want to be saved. Secondly, the purpose of salvation is to be with God,” said Pacwa

Father Mitch, as he is known by legions of loyal viewers, says the book offers readers a simple-to-follow format to make a connection between the basic teachings of the Catholic Church and the scripture that backs them up.

“So, I set this up as a Bible study so that people could read and meditate on the words of Scripture that deal with the issue of being saved,” he explained.

He says one message is the important admonition from Jesus Christ to his followers.

“Unless you pick up your cross daily and follow me, you cannot be my disciple. That’s his conditions,” Pacwa said.

Father Mitch talks about God as the source of salvation and the importance of developing a spiritual life. But, he says, that’s not all.

“You are not justified by faith alone. You have to have good works. It’s not an extra, it’s inherent in our faith,” he said.

Pacwa says the book can be used by either individuals or groups.