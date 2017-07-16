4 People Shot In Center City, 3 Killed Overnight City-Wide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A violent night in Philadelphia left three people murdered, including one shooting that targeting four people in Center City.

Police were called to the intersection of 22nd and Fitzwater just before midnight what neighbors heard dozens of shots in rapid succession.

“I was on the phone and all of a sudden I hear pop-pop-pop-pop like a lot of them,” said neighbor Leigh Schemanski.

She had never heard gunfire before outside her Center City home, but had a pretty good idea of what happened.

Police said four men were at 21st and Fitzwater when they when the shooting began. They were chased by the gunmen to 22nd and Fitzwater where the firing continued.

Police say more than 40 shell casings from three weapons were littered across Fitzwater. When all the gun fire came to an end, a 28-year-old man was dead.

Three more people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“We don’t know what the motive is or what transpired or what made the shooting happen tonight,” said Philadelphia Police Captain George Fuchs, who added that police are reviewing surveillance video.

Also Saturday night into Sunday morning in the city Philadelphia Police responded to another call on the 1000 block of S. 4th Street.

Authorities say that incident took place about 7:20 a.m. with an unidentified male shot once.

There is no word yet on the victims condition, and Police have not made any arrests.

