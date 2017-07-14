Woman Killed Outside Strip Mall In Pemberton Township

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman after her body was found outside a strip mall in Pemberton Township Thursday night.
Police were called to the intersection of Juliustown Road and Pemberton-Browns Mills Road, just after 8:30 p.m.
Pa. State Trooper Killed After Colliding With Garbage Truck
Investigators say a pedestrian reported hearing screams coming from the back of a vacant store.
When officers arrived, they found Diana Stillwell’s body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the woman appeared to have suffered severe lacerations to her upper body. An autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pemberton Township Police Department at 609-894-3352 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.