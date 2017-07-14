Missing Partner Of Welcome America CEO Found Dead On Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS)—A missing Delaware man has been found dead on the beach Friday morning.
Police have been locking for Todd McKee who was last seen leaving his home on Saturday, July 8.
On Friday morning, police say McKee was found dead on the beach in the North Shores community in the area of Ocean Drive & Farview Road.
At this time no foul play is suspected.
McKee is the partner of Welcome America President Jeff Guaracino.
On Facebook, Guaracino released this statement:
“We are devastated by the news that the body of our beloved partner, son, brother, and friend Todd was found on a beach this morning. As we mourn the loss of this beautiful and kind man, we want to thank the Rehoboth Beach police, city and state officials, and the community he so loved and adopted as his home, for helping to bring Todd back to us. We would also like to thank everyone who has reached out to support us during this difficult week. We ask for your continued prayers to give us strength as we grieve.”
The exact cause of death is unknown at this time.