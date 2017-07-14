BREAKING: Cosmo DiNardo, Cousin Sean Kratz Charged With Murder | AP Source: DiNardo Killed 4 Men, Burned Bodies At Family's Farm | Timeline Of Events | Bucks County DA Releases Disturbing Details  

Missing Partner Of Welcome America CEO Found Dead On Beach

July 14, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: Delaware, Missing

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS)—A missing Delaware man has been found dead on the beach Friday morning.

Police have been locking for Todd McKee who was last seen leaving his home on Saturday, July 8.

On Friday morning, police say McKee was found dead on the beach in the North Shores community in the area of Ocean Drive & Farview Road.

At this time no foul play is suspected.

McKee is the partner of Welcome America President Jeff Guaracino.

On Facebook, Guaracino released this statement:

“We are devastated by the news that the body of our beloved partner, son, brother, and friend Todd was found on a beach this morning. As we mourn the loss of this beautiful and kind man, we want to thank the Rehoboth Beach police, city and state officials, and the community he so loved and adopted as his home, for helping to bring Todd back to us. We would also like to thank everyone who has reached out to support us during this difficult week. We ask for your continued prayers to give us strength as we grieve.”

The exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch