The Race Is On In Selecting Philadelphia’s Interim District Attorney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a half-dozen attorneys, including former judges, have applied to become Philadelphia’s Interim District Attorney.

The call for candidates came a week ago, just days after former DA Seth Williams pleaded guilty to corruption charges and resigned.

The list of candidates include retired judges William Manfredi, Ben Lerner, and Paul Panepetino. As well as First Assistant DA Kathleen Martin, who’s been running the office since Seth Williams has been under fire.

Former prosecutor Joe Khan, and former DA and mayoral candidate Lynne Abraham are also on the list.

“I believe I have more experience than anyone else who’s applying,” said Abraham.

Abraham served four terms as Philadelphia DA; currently a partner at Archer & Greiner, she’s offered to fill the post for free.

“No salary, no benefits, no healthcare, no pension,” she said.

Abraham helped tank a federal judgeship opportunity for Common Pleas Court Judge Frederica Massiah-Jackson years ago. She now chairs the special committee running the selection process and says 90 judges make the decision on July 20th.

“The candidate with the majority of votes will win,” she explained.

The new interim DA could be in office as early as the end of next week.