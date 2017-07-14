SEPTA Celebrates 1 Millionth Quick Trip Customer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA celebrated a milestone and one of its subway riders on Friday.
“I’m the millionth guy! Alright!!” said James Dutko, after being greeted by Septa staff, fanfare music, balloons, and prizes along the concourse beneath Dilworth Park.
The 41-year-old South Philly resident has been honored for being the one millionth rider to use a Quick Trip ticket.
“I was walking through the station and was on my way to buy some tokens, a five-pack. And they found me and said hey, guess what? You’re customer one million,” Dutko said.
Leslie Hickman, SEPTA’s Deputy Chief Officer for New Payment Technologies Integration, says riders have been purchasing Quick Trip tickets at a rate of about 100,000 per month since its roll-out last September.
“Not only am I surprised, but I’m thrilled that our customers are able to finally manage their own travel and make selections and use a debit or credit card, that they have never been able to do on our fare lines in the subway,” Hickman said.
Quick Trip kiosks are also popping up now along the Regional Rail system.