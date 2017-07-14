BREAKING: Cosmo DiNardo, Cousin Sean Kratz Charged With Murder | AP Source: DiNardo Killed 4 Men, Burned Bodies At Family's Farm | Timeline Of Events | Bucks County DA Releases Disturbing Details  

Phillies Return From Break In Milwaukee

July 14, 2017 3:11 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Matt Leon, Philadelphia, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies return from the Major League Baseball All-Star Break tonight, opening a weekend series in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

The Phillies are 29-58 and that is the worst record in all of MLB. This will be their first meeting with Milwaukee this season but the two teams will see a lot of each other over the next week or so. In addition to this weekend series in Milwaukee, the two teams will meet next weekend in Philadelphia.

Rookie RHP Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Phillies. He is 2-4 with a 4.73 ERA

in 11 starts this season. His last start came against San Diego on July 7th and he got a no-decision, allowing three runs in seven innings of work.

Milwaukee will counter with right-hander Zach Davies who is 10-4 with a 4.90 ERA.

The Brewers are 50-41 and in first-place in the National League Central.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Stephen Gross of the Allentown Morning Call about what to expect out of the Phillies the rest of the season.

