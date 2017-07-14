BREAKING: Cosmo DiNardo, Cousin Sean Kratz Charged With Murder | AP Source: DiNardo Killed 4 Men, Burned Bodies At Family's Farm | Timeline Of Events | Bucks County DA Releases Disturbing Details  

Pa. Tuition Is Going Up At 14 State Universities

July 14, 2017 2:20 PM By Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuition is going up for many students attending universities in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has voted to increase tuition at the 14 state universities.

“The decision it made was that it would essentially raise tuition 3 and a half percent, $254 for the year, that would generate about half of the revenue needed to offset the deficit,” said Spokesman Ken Marshall. “The remaining $38 million will come from budget cuts made by the universities.”

At the same time, Tenple University is raising tuition $384 a year, for in state students. That amounts to $15,768 a year.

The state system of high education says the increase was also necessary because of declining enrollment at colleges and universities.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch