Pa. Tuition Is Going Up At 14 State Universities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuition is going up for many students attending universities in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has voted to increase tuition at the 14 state universities.
“The decision it made was that it would essentially raise tuition 3 and a half percent, $254 for the year, that would generate about half of the revenue needed to offset the deficit,” said Spokesman Ken Marshall. “The remaining $38 million will come from budget cuts made by the universities.”
At the same time, Tenple University is raising tuition $384 a year, for in state students. That amounts to $15,768 a year.
The state system of high education says the increase was also necessary because of declining enrollment at colleges and universities.