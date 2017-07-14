Pa. State Trooper Killed After Colliding With Garbage Truck

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state trooper is dead and another trooper is injured after their patrol vehicle and a garbage truck crashed in western Pennsylvania.
The accident occurred early Friday on Route 711 in Ligonier Township, about 51 miles (about 82 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.
Authorities have not released the name of the dead trooper.
The conditions of the injured trooper and garbage truck driver were not immediately known.
The investigation is ongoing.
