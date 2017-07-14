BREAKING: Possible Accomplice With Cosmo DiNardo In Custody, Sources Say | AP Source: DiNardo Killed 4 Men, Burned Bodies At Family's Farm | Timeline Of Events  

Pa. State Trooper Killed After Colliding With Garbage Truck

July 14, 2017 11:04 AM

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state trooper is dead and another trooper is injured after their patrol vehicle and a garbage truck crashed in western Pennsylvania.

The accident occurred early Friday on Route 711 in Ligonier Township, about 51 miles (about 82 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

Jet Blast From A Plane Kills A Tourist At A Caribbean Airport

Authorities have not released the name of the dead trooper.

The conditions of the injured trooper and garbage truck driver were not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

