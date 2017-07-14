BREAKING: Cosmo DiNardo, Cousin Sean Kratz Charged With Murder | AP Source: DiNardo Killed 4 Men, Burned Bodies At Family's Farm | Timeline Of Events | Bucks County DA Releases Disturbing Details  

PA Students Sue School District Over Pro-Life Club

July 14, 2017 9:08 PM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Pennsylvania students sued their school district, alleging that administrators violated their first amendment rights when they allegedly put restrictions on the girls pro-life club.

Jocelyn Floyd is an attorney with the Thomas More Society, a group of lawyers representing Parkland School District students Liz Castro and Grace Schairer, who attempted to start “Trojans for Life” last year.

The school initially denied the request and, after the girls hired counsel, the school worked to allow it, but Floyd claims the district censored the students free speech by requiring them to change their mission statement, refusing to allow them to fundraise or certain off campus activities.

“These required changes to the girls’ club proposal violate the Equal Access Act and violate the first amendment by treating them unequally,” Floyd said.

Plaintiffs are seeking a judgment, an injunction, and monetary damages.

A spokesperson for the district says they tried to work with plaintiff’s counsel, but have since referred the case to defense counsel.

