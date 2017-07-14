Make Sure It’s Safe To Go Back In The Water

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer, hot sun, and refreshing water all go together quite well.

We gravitate to the ocean, lakes, and swimming pools whenever we can—especially in the middle of the hot summer.

Our kids love it the most. But when it comes to children, you need to be especially careful.

You must always keep in mind recreation water illnesses: infections from exposure to contaminated water.

How do you avoid issues? The first thing you need to know is that you should teach your kids to swim with their mouths closed.

If they swallow water, they have the potential to take in germs. Chlorine does kill germs, but not fast enough to account for babies in diapers who might be in the pool at the same time.

Another concern is after a storm when runoff from lawns and farms can enter rivers and lakes, even the ocean.

Be very careful. Tell the kids not to open their mouth when they’re swimming.