NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Coroner: ‘The Walking Dead’ Stuntman Dies After On-Set Fall

July 14, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: The Walking Dead

ATLANTA (AP) — A coroner says a stuntman for “The Walking Dead” has died from injuries suffered in a fall on the Georgia set of the hit television show.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirmed Friday that 33-year-old John Bernecker died about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Atlanta hospital. Bernecker fell earlier Wednesday on the show’s set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Hawk said Bernecker died from blunt force trauma and that his death is considered accidental.

Sources: Possible Accomplice With Cosmo DiNardo Taken Into Custody 

“The Walking Dead,” the often-gory AMC show based on a comic series that chronicles the lives of people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, is filming its eighth season.

Phone and email messages left for AMC representatives were not immediately returned Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch