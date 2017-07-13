The Palm Philadelphia Gets Ready To Reopen Its Doors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An iconic center city restaurant re-opens Saturday after being closed for nearly a year and a half for extensive renovations.
The Palm Philadelphia opened in the late 80s. It’s known for steaks and seafood and decadent sides.
And, of course, the caricatures adorning the walls and pillars of good customers and the famous. Many of the artwork was salvaged before the remodel and given to those who inspired them.
Paul Sandler is the Palm Philadelphia’s general manager. He says the menu is pretty much the same, it’s just the space that has changed.“Everything to the lighting, to the seating, to the ceiling, to the floors. I think the thing that guests are really going to notice is the bar,” said Sandler.
Actor Bradley Cooper and his mother cooking a lobster are among the first caricatures to go on the new wall.
“The big difference now, from what we did in the old restaurant, is we are not doing it in the studio anymore. We are painting them directly on the wall, so obviously it’s more time-consuming,” said artist Zackary Bird.
The Palm Philadelphia is booked solid opening weekend.