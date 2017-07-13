The Dom Giordano Show: JD Mullane, Ed Preston & Colonel Allen West | July 13

9:00-Roger Stone reveals the initials of the White House leaker.
9:05-President Trump warns to the GOP if they don’t repeal Obamacare.
9:35-Conservative Republicans working on a bill to curb legal immigration.
10:00-JD Mullane of the Bucks County Courier Times, joined discussing the discovery of human remains in Solebury Township in the case of the 4 missing teens.
10:20-Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, meeting with Men’s Rights groups on campus sexual assault.
10:35-Ed Preston joined discussing the Vietnam Wall coming to Bucks County.
11:00-Colonel Allen West joined discussing Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer and the double standard towards Democrats and Republicans.
11:20-Senator McConnell expected to reveal his healthcare bill today.