The Dom Giordano Show: JD Mullane, Ed Preston & Colonel Allen West | July 13

July 13, 2017 11:50 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Bucks County, childless, Donald Trump Jr, Europe, GOP, legal immigration, Matt Weintraub, Missing Teens, President Trump, Russia

9:00-Roger Stone reveals the initials of the White House leaker.

9:05-President Trump warns to the GOP if they don’t repeal Obamacare.

9:35-Conservative Republicans working on a bill to curb legal immigration. 

10:00-JD Mullane of the Bucks County Courier Times, joined discussing the discovery of human remains in Solebury Township in the case of the 4 missing teens.

10:20-Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, meeting with Men’s Rights groups on campus sexual assault. 

10:35-Ed Preston joined discussing the Vietnam Wall coming to Bucks County.

11:00-Colonel Allen West joined discussing Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer and the double standard towards Democrats and Republicans.

11:20-Senator McConnell expected to reveal his healthcare bill today. 

11:35-European leaders having no children.

