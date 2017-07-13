PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An apple a day keeps the doctor away.
The statement is not in medical textbooks, but it has been passed down for generations –and our ancestors were quite correct in this case.
The benefits of apples are even more pronounced during pregnancy.
Researchers have found that eating apples throughout pregnancy may protect against wheezing and asthma in five-year-old children.
Apples may be beneficial because they contain flavanoids. Flavanoids have been associated with a reduced risk of asthma in many studies in non-pregnant people.
Maybe it is time we put some of these old time sayings inmedical textbooks—for my part, i can safely say that eating fruits and vegetables are essential to good health whether pregnant or not.