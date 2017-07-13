DEVELOPING: Cosmo DiNardo’s Parents Subpoenaed To Appear Before Grand Jury

The Benefits Of Apples

July 13, 2017 12:49 PM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An apple a day keeps the doctor away.

The statement is not in medical textbooks, but it has been passed down for generations –and our ancestors were quite correct in this case.

The benefits of apples are even more pronounced during pregnancy.

Researchers have found that eating apples throughout pregnancy may protect against wheezing and asthma in five-year-old children.

Apples may be beneficial because they contain flavanoids. Flavanoids have been associated with a reduced risk of asthma in many studies in non-pregnant people.

Maybe it is time we put some of these old time sayings inmedical textbooks—for my part, i can safely say that eating fruits and vegetables are essential to good health whether pregnant or not.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch