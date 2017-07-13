Stranded Dolphin Rescued By Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Dies

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) – A stranded dolphin rescued by the beach patrol at the New Jersey shore has died.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is awaiting results of a necropsy to determine the cause of death.
Members of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol came to the aid of the spotted dolphin on Wednesday. They cooled it with buckets of water and wet shirts before it was transported to the stranding center.
