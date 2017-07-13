BREAKING: Atty: Cosmo DiNardo Confesses To Killing 4 Missing Men | Timeline Of Events  

Cops: Prostitute Let Men Pay Her To Touch Girl, 7, Sexually

July 13, 2017 10:25 PM
Filed Under: Brian Spillar, Rebecca Lynn Shadle

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with prostituting herself but also allowing customers to touch a 7-year-old girl in her care for money.

Officials: 2 Suspects Arrested, 1 At-Large In Human Trafficking Of 17-Year-Old Girl

The Tribune-Review first reported 38-year-old Rebecca Lynn Shadle was jailed after she was arraigned on charges including trafficking in minors and aggravated indecent assault dating to September 2014. Greensburg police charged her Thursday after receiving a tip through ChildLine, the state’s anonymous abuse hotline, and interviewing the girl.

shadle spillar Cops: Prostitute Let Men Pay Her To Touch Girl, 7, Sexually

Credit: (CBS3)

Police say Shadle also acknowledged being a prostitute and letting two men inappropriately touch the girl. One of those men, 49-year-old Brian Spillar, also of Greensburg, was awaiting arraignment on charges including aggravated indecent assault.

Male Nurse Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Patients

Shadle told police Spillar paid her $60 to sexually touch the girl and her underwear.

Online court records don’t list attorneys for either defendant.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch