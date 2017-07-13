WEATHER ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning For TodayCode Orange Air Quality Alert | Cooling Centers

Authorities Back At Bucks County Property Where Human Remains Found

July 13, 2017 9:30 AM By Tim Jimenez
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — With the remaining three men still unaccounted for, authorities are back at the Solebury Township property that’s at the center of the investigation.

Family and friends are anxiously waiting for another update.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says there are other remains in the grave where Dean Finochiaro’s body was discovered.

But Tom Meo, Mark Sturgis and Jimi Patrick – their status is up in the air.

Patrick just finished his freshman year at Loyola University. His friends from college, including student Vanessa, spoke to CBS3 about him and dealing with his disappearance.

“It was crazy to think someone you know, someone you see every day could be in that situation. He was a good kid. He was so sweet and so nice,” she said.

Mark Sturgis’ stepmother posted on Facebook saying she hopes, “We will get justice for our boys and our families.”

