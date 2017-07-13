Cosmo DiNardo’s Parents Subpoenaed To Appear Before Grand Jury

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The parents of the person of interest in the missing men case in Bucks County have been subpoenaed.

CBS3 confirms Cosmo DiNardo’s parents – Antonio and Sandra DiNardo – were subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Thursday morning in Bucks County court.

Everyone has remained tight-lipped about what’s happening inside and the questions that are being asked.

Authorities Back At Bucks County Property Where Human Remains Found

High-profile attorney Fortunato Perri Jr., who is representing the DiNardo parents, had no comment for the gaggle of reporters and photographers waiting for him.

On Wednesday, the prosecution wouldn’t say if they were assisting police in the investigation, but Perri released a statement on their behalf, saying the DiNardos were cooperating.

“As parents, Mr. and Mrs. DiNardo sympathize with the parents and families of the missing young men and they are cooperating in every way possible with the investigation being conducted by law enforcement,” the statement reads.

Meantime, the search at their 90-acre property in Solebury Township is intensifying after investigators found human remains there in a common grave.

DA: Human Remains Found In Search Of 4 Missing Pennsylvania Men

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a midnight press conference that the body of Dean Finocchiaro has been identified.

Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo and Mark Sturgis still have yet to be found.

Cosmo DiNardo is being held on $5 million bail cash for allegedly stealing Meo’s car and trying to sell it for $500.