LATEST: Investigators Continue Search At Bucks County Property | Cosmo DiNardo’s Parents Subpoenaed | Live Updates

City Councilwoman, Constituents Face Down Bulldozer

July 13, 2017 4:52 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Pat Loeb, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker and several of her constituents stopped a bulldozer on Thursday to keep it from demolishing a house in Mt. Airy.

The house at 8200 Rodney Street is a graceful little bungalow with the field stone exterior that gives so much Philadelphia housing stock its distinctive beauty.

So when neighbors heard a suburban developer, who bought the house for less than $200,000 dollars at sheriff’s sale, was planning to replace it with four vinyl-sided units:

“A vinyl exterior in the midst of a community that are all brick and stone,” said Councilwoman Parker.

Councilwoman Parker says she tried negotiating with the developer, James Cardano, to no avail, so she joined her constituents in blocking the street when the bulldozer arrived Thursday morning.

“The action was the recourse of a community that had no other options,” Parker said.

The bulldozer stood down when word came that there was a problem with the demolition permit and it was halted for 21 days, during which the developer may refile.

Parker says she’ll continue to try to negotiate. Cardano was not available for comment.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch