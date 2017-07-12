Postal Service Holds Ceremony To Honor Great American Artist

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 12, 2017 5:25 PM By Paul Kurtz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Chadds Ford, members of the Wyeth family joined art lovers and postal service representatives Wednesday for the dedication of a stamp collection depicting the works of Andrew Wyeth.

Jamie Wyeth beamed with pride as he shared his thoughts about the postal services commemoration of his father’s centennial birthday stamps.

The stamps featured details of some of Andrew Wyeth’s most memorable and lasting works alongside a 1930’s photograph of the late, artist at his easel.

“I’ve always felt his paintings are little worlds onto themselves, Jamie Wyeth said. “And now to see them reduced to really small worlds is just very, very exciting.”

He addressed a huge crowd of fans clamoring for a chance to snap up sheets of stamps.

“We loved it,” Ellen Yerman. “The detail of his work on the paintings, he’s absolutely unbelievable.”

“I think what’s neat about his subjects is it’s not like something necessarily famous but there’s a lot of common things that make you appreciate them like this window sill for example,” said Alan Sirk. “Cow in the field. Just great art.”

