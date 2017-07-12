WEATHER ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning For ThursdayCode Orange Air Quality Alert | Cooling Centers

New Jersey Transit Set To Add Dozens Of New Trains, Buses

July 12, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, New Jersey Transit, Travel

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit will be getting dozens of new trains and buses as part of a new spending plan adopted by the agency’s board of directors that also keeps fares stable.

The board on Wednesday unanimously adopted a $2.218 billion operating budget and a $1.367 billion capital budget.

Officials plan to order 113 self-propelled, multi-level electric rail cars. They will replace the oldest cars in the rail fleet, the 40-year-old, single-level Arrow cars which frequently break down and cause delays.

The new cars also will have roomier two-person seats instead of the disliked three-person seats found on the older cars.

The agency also expects the delivery of another 185 new cruiser-style commuter buses. The new vehicles will join 187 new buses delivered in the last fiscal year.

