Siblings Ran Multi-Million-Dollar Invoice Scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two New Jersey siblings ran a multi-million-dollar invoice scheme that defrauded a company where one of them worked.
Shevandra Verasawmi, of Matawan, and Vishallie Verasawmi, of Green Brook, each face one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and three counts of mail fraud. Both have made their initial court appearances and were released on bail, but telephone numbers for them could not be located Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Shevandra Verasawmi created shell companies that his sister added to her employer’s accounts payable system, even though the shell companies never had contracts for goods or services with the firm.
Shevandra and Vishallie Verasawmi allegedly submitted dozens of fraudulent invoices to the company and deposited the fraud proceeds into bank accounts they controlled. They spent the proceeds on personal expenses, including luxury cars and credit card payments.
