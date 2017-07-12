Police: Woman Fatally Stabbed, Attacked With Hammer

July 12, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Homicide, Lawncrest, Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was stabbed and attacked with a hammer in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest section.

Police were called to the scene on the 5500 block of North Hill Creek Drive, around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

That’s where detectives found a 57-year-old woman they say had been stabbed four times in the neck and had been assaulted with a hammer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect was last seen in the area of 6th Street and Lindley Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

 

