11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Complaining Of Severe Stomach Pains At Summer Camp

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a New Jersey boy who fell ill at a summer camp in Pennsylvania.
Eleven-year-old Daniel Beer, of Norwood, New Jersey, died at a hospital on Monday. Pennsylvania State Police say Beer had complained of severe stomach pains.
Family: Teen Girl Electrocuted Using Cellphone In Bathtub
Beer was staying at Camp Nah-Jee-Wah in Milford, Pennsylvania.
Three other boys who were in Beer’s cabin were taken to the hospital as a precaution after showing signs of stomach illnesses. They were later released.
2 Women Shot Dead While Inside Pickup Truck In North Philly
An autopsy was performed. Police are awaiting the results of a toxicology test.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
One Comment