11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Complaining Of Severe Stomach Pains At Summer Camp

July 12, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Camp Nah-Jee-Wah, Daniel Beer

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a New Jersey boy who fell ill at a summer camp in Pennsylvania.

Eleven-year-old Daniel Beer, of Norwood, New Jersey, died at a hospital on Monday. Pennsylvania State Police say Beer had complained of severe stomach pains.

Beer was staying at Camp Nah-Jee-Wah in Milford, Pennsylvania.

Three other boys who were in Beer’s cabin were taken to the hospital as a precaution after showing signs of stomach illnesses. They were later released.

An autopsy was performed. Police are awaiting the results of a toxicology test.

