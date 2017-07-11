DEVELOPING: Person Of Interest Named As Authorities Search For Missing Men In Bucks County

Philly Ranked 6th ‘Sweatiest’ City

July 11, 2017 12:37 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is the sixth “sweatiest” city in America, according to a new study done by the marketers of Honeywell Fans and the environmental consulting company, Environmental Health & Engineering (EH&E).

To identify the sweatiest cities, the study looked at data in four categories: central air conditioning, popularity of public transportation, citywide bike sharing programs, and the “hottest” professions.

New York City topped the list for the sweatiest city in America.

Here are the top 10:

1. New York
2. Washington, D.C.
3. Chicago
4. Miami
5. Boston
6. Philadelphia
7. Atlanta
8. Tampa
9. Houston
10. New Orleans

