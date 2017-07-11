Hundreds Of PHL Airport Workers To Strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Hundreds of Philadelphia International Airport workers will begin an indefinite strike Wednesday morning in hopes of sparking negotiations with their employers.
The Services Employees International Union made the announcement Tuesday evening, saying the workers are “fed up” with American Airlines’ contractors Primeflight and Prospect because of their “unlawful refusal” to bargain a contract.
It also says it will be “multi-city, multi-day strike” that includes Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia International Airport, Denver and JFK International Airport.
The picket lines at Philadelphia International Airport will be 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
The union says it voted to strike last week.
“I voted to strike because our employers refuse to bargain with us,” said Cheryl Henderson, a PrimeFlight baggage handler. “The contractors should be held accountable. What they’re doing is disrespectful for workers and the city. They don’t see us as human, we are equipment to them.”
Last year, nearly 1,400 workers of Philadelphia International Airport workers staged a victory rally after ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, which led to the intervention of city and state officials as the workers unionized.
CBS 3 is currently working to get a statement from American Airlines about the announced strike.