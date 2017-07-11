Former First Lady To Attend Largest Gathering Of Women In Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 10,000 are expected to attend the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in October. Organizers have tapped a former first lady to make her first appearance at one of the largest gathering of women in the region.

The conference offers a full day of networking, professional development and personal growth with breakout sessions led by experts in the fields of business, philanthropy, and finance.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has just been added to the roster.

Conference chair Laurie Dalton White said, “She transcends politics, we are not a political event. she is a working woman, a working mother and represents the best elements of both of those.”

Mrs. Obama will be interviewed by writer, show runner, and mega producer Shonda Rhimes.

“The intent is to create a community so that women can come together and help each other out in the workplace,” she said. “Here we are 14 years into it and I think we’ve seen the concept has resonated.”

The Conference will take place October 3 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Tickets are still available but you shouldn’t wait until the last-minute because the offence usually sells out fast.