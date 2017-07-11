Coyotes Name Rick Tocchet As Head Coach, Penguins Promote Mark Recchi

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two former Flyers players are moving up in the NHL.

First, the Arizona Coyotes have named Penguins assistant Rick Tocchet as their head coach on Tuesday.

Good to have you home, Coach. pic.twitter.com/66fZreZQP3 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 11, 2017

“Rick is an excellent coach and a proven winner,” Coyotes General Manager John Chayka said in a press release.

“While with the Penguins, he won a Stanley Cup as a player and two cups as a coach. He’s experienced, knowledgeable and is a great leader and communicator. He’s also a former Coyotes player and assistant coach and the perfect fit for us. We’re thrilled to have him rejoin our organization.”

This is Tocchet’s second head coaching gig. He coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for two seasons from 2008-10, going 53-69-26.

Tocchet played for the Flyers from 1984-1992 and then again from 1999-2002.

Second, the Penguins promoted Mark Recchi to replace Tocchet.

The Pens have named Mark Recchi an assistant coach. Recchi replaces Tocchet, who was named the coach of the Coyotes. https://t.co/pVoUXSYIxj pic.twitter.com/CCXv8YHljt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 11, 2017

Recchi was just announced as part of the 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame class. Recchi, 49, played for the Flyers from 1991-1995 and then again from 1998-2004.