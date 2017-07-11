NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

2 Teen Brothers Die In Explosion While Changing Tire

July 11, 2017 11:33 PM

NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says two teenage brothers who were changing a tire on a manure spreader were killed when the tire exploded on a Pennsylvania farm.

The Cumberland County coroner’s office says the 19-year-old and 14-year-old victims were changing the tire on the Lower Mifflin Township farm in central Pennsylvania when the explosion occurred.

Coroner Charley Hall says both brothers were thrown by the Monday night blast and were pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma.

Hall identified the older victim as 19-year-old Douglas Strite, of Mercersburg. The name of Strite’s 14-year-old brother wasn’t released.

