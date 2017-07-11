Blog: Feeling Like 100-Plus Degrees This Week

DEVELOPING: Person Of Interest Named As Authorities Search For Missing Men In Bucks County

July 11, 2017 12:01 PM By Katie Fehlinger
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An unsettled, steamy pattern will keep the Delaware Valley sweltering in 90-plus degree heat through Thursday.

With humidity factored in, heat indices will skyrocket to the triple digits. Meanwhile, any showers or thunderstorms would most likely fire up during the p.m. hours, and could even be locally strong Tuesday or Thursday.

Thursday’s stifling high of 96 degrees challenges the record of 98 last set in 1994.

Heat indices may soar to 105 degrees Wednesday and Thursday given the combination of high humidity and scorching heat.

Though scattered, any storms that ignite Tuesday could produce locally drenching downpours or damaging wind gusts.

