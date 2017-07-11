Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Philadelphia

By Kelly Neilson

It’s hot outside and there’s no better way to cool off than with a frozen margarita in hand. Luckily for us, Philadelphia’s Mexican restaurants serve delicious classic and flavored margaritas that’ll keep you satisfied all summer long. So grab your friends and wallet and head to one of the places listed below for a frozen treat.

Buena Onda

1901 Callowhill St.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 302-3530

www.buenaondatacos.com

Buena Onda is a Mexican restaurant located at 19th and Callowhill. It sources sustainable seafood for use, is dedicated to composting and recycling and passionately supports the Garces Foundation. In fact, 50 cents from each guacamole or bottled water purchased is donated to the foundation. Buena Onda is known for its signature fish tacos, including the Atlantic Mahi Mahi, but also makes a great margarita. For frozen margaritas, Buena Onda offers a classic version for $8 and a Frozen Prickly Pear margarita for $9.

El Vez

121 S 13th St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 928-9800

www.elvezrestaurant.com

El Vez, in Midtown Village, offers its own take on Mexican classics, like sea bass tacos, carne asada and Adobo chicken tacos. It is famous for its guacamole and offers many varieties including spicy crab guacamole and mango and red bell peppers guacamole. It also serves delicious cocktails and offers multiple margaritas, either by the glass or pitcher. The frozen blood orange margarita is made with silver tequila, triple sec and fresh blood orange puree.

Las Margaritas

2538 Welsh Rd.

Philadelphia, PA 19152

(215) 969-6600

www.lasmargaritasphilly.com

Las Margaritas, if the name doesn’t give it away, is the place for margaritas, both on the rocks or frozen. Located in Manayunk, this restaurant serves delicious Mexican cuisine dishes for dining in or taking out. Frozen house margaritas come in the flavors lime, strawberry, peach, mango, banana, raspberry, orange, kiwi, pomegranate, watermelon, coconut and guava and can be ordered in multiple sizes including 12, 16 or 32 ounces or as a pitcher. For those watching their weight, a 12-ounce skinny margarita is also available. View the menu for more margarita options. For $2.99 house margaritas, come here for its happy hour, Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 383-1200

www.missiontaqueria.com

Mission Taqueria sits above its sister restaurant, the Oyster House, and is a fun place to gather with friends over margaritas and Mexican fare at its communal tables. Through the open kitchen, you’ll be able to witness your food being prepared, whether it’s a taco on freshly made dough, ceviche or salad. Mission Taqueria is also popular for its margaritas, including the classic house, guava and the frozen strawberry basil margarita.

Cantina Dos Segunda

931 N 2nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

(215) 629-0500

www.cantinadossegundos.com

Cantina Dos Segunda is a popular Mexican restaurant in Northern Liberties and is great for Mexican inspired fare, Mexican beer, sangria and margaritas. A classic fresh lime margarita can be made either on the rocks or frozen and comes in both a glass or pitcher. For slightly more, you can add fresh fruit puree in flavors blood orange, strawberry, mango, guava, pickly pear or black cherry. Come in during happy hour, weekdays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., for $20 pitchers and $5.50 margaritas.

