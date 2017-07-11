BREAKING: Person Of Interest In Missing Men Case Released On $1 Million Bail

Beachfest Set To Return To Shores Of Atlantic City

July 11, 2017 9:00 PM By Paul Kurtz
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Workers are putting the finishing touches on the outdoor stage where P!NK will perform Wednesday, kicking off the Atlantic City’s annual Beachfest Concerts.

It’s taken about ten days for a small army of hard hats to erect the stage and set up barricades for a crowd that could swell to 50,000.

After taking a 3 year break from touring, P!NK is slowly getting back into it.

Live Nations Geoffrey Gordon says A.C. will be her only east coast appearance of 2017.

“We have a great relationship with her and her management,” he said. “We did the world tour last time. So she wanted to a couple of special events. She did Milwaukee Summerfest and this is another one that’s very special.”

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $129.50.

The stage is located between Michigan and Arkansas Avenues.

She is expected to go on at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

