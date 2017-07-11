Beachfest Set To Return To Shores Of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Workers are putting the finishing touches on the outdoor stage where P!NK will perform Wednesday, kicking off the Atlantic City’s annual Beachfest Concerts.
It’s taken about ten days for a small army of hard hats to erect the stage and set up barricades for a crowd that could swell to 50,000.
After taking a 3 year break from touring, P!NK is slowly getting back into it.
Live Nations Geoffrey Gordon says A.C. will be her only east coast appearance of 2017.
Check out 2017 AC Beachfest Concert Series – P!NK
“We have a great relationship with her and her management,” he said. “We did the world tour last time. So she wanted to a couple of special events. She did Milwaukee Summerfest and this is another one that’s very special.”
Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $129.50.
The stage is located between Michigan and Arkansas Avenues.
She is expected to go on at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.